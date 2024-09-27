The Atlanta Braves have been one of the most talked-about teams this MLB season, both for their resilience and their setbacks. Despite battling a laundry list of injuries to key players that would have derailed most other teams, the Braves, at 86-71, have managed to stay in the postseason picture with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season. Yet, a major storm may be brewing for this team beyond Hurricane Helene that could still jeopardize their World Series hopes. This is just another obstacle in a season full of them, but at some point, the question must be asked—how much more can this squad take before their season hits an immovable wall?

Unforeseen storm clouds over Atlanta’s postseason hopes

The Braves are currently in the middle of a high-stakes series with the New York Mets, one that could decide their postseason fate. Atlanta secured the first game (5-1) but now faces an unexpected wrinkle with the weather conditions brought on by Hurricane Helene. The storm has forced MLB to postpone the remainder of the series, pushing the games into an unexpected and unwanted doubleheader on the off-day between the regular season and the Wild Card Series.

For the Braves, this situation is far from ideal—much like their entire season. As they battle both the Mets and the weather, Atlanta finds itself in a precarious position, currently a half-game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot. The Braves now risk an exhausting schedule leading into the playoffs, which could put them at a disadvantage even if they do secure a postseason berth. A doubleheader right before the postseason could drain pitching staffs and limit bullpen flexibility—an added challenge for a team that has already been working with limited resources all season.

Can the Braves' replacements for star players produce in the postseason?

While the storm presents immediate logistical challenges, the Braves have been dealing with a more pressing issue throughout the season: injuries to key players. This is ultimately their greatest flaw as they head into what could be their seventh consecutive postseason appearance. The Braves' lineup has been ravaged by a string of setbacks that have significantly impacted their offensive output and overall performance.

Austin Riley's fractured right hand has been a particularly tough blow. Initially, there was hope he could return by the end of the regular season, but a recent CT scan showed insufficient healing, effectively ending his season. Losing Riley, a cornerstone of Atlanta's offense in previous seasons, leaves a significant gap. This has forced the Braves to rely on less experienced or less talented replacements, impacting their ability to generate runs consistently.

The loss of key talent throughout the season has led the Braves to a spot they are unaccustomed to, ranking 14th in batting average (.244), 16th in on-base percentage (.309), and 10th in slugging percentage (.417), respectively. These numbers are a far cry from their offensive performance just a season ago. That's because the lineup currently posted by Atlanta isn’t nearly as formidable as it was at the start of the year.

However, in saying that, Gio Urshela, Riley's replacement, has performed admirably. In his 118 plate appearances, he's slashing .270/.288/.426 with three homers and 13 RBIs. There are also players like Ramón Laureano, Whit Merrifield, and Jorge Soler, who were castaways or acquired via trade to help alleviate the losses of Ronald Acuña Jr., who tore his ACL back in June, as well as other key players like Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II at times throughout the season.

These additions haven't been perfect or dominant by any stretch. But they have carried their respective weight enough to keep the Braves in the playoff hunt.

The one saving grace for the Braves

If the Braves do manage to make the postseason, they have one thing going for them that has hurt them in their last two playoff outings: starting pitching. The starting rotation, featuring Chris Sale, Max Fried, Spencer Schwellenbach, Charlie Morton, and the returning Reynaldo López, has been the team's saving grace. And that's impressive considering it lost Cy Young favorite Spencer Strider early in the season.

This rotation sports the third-best ERA in the league (3.64) and ranks first in both K/9 (9.53) and FIP (3.49). The bullpen, led by Raisel Iglesias—who has 32 saves (6th best in the majors) and a 1.76 ERA—is equally potent.

This is a group that could be downright dangerous in the postseason, becoming the anchor of the team. Combine that with the team's overall moxie in overcoming the odds time and time again this season, and the Braves could find themselves right back in the World Series. They just have to overcome one more storm first and get into the postseason.

*Stats provided by Fan Graphs.