After what seemed like forever, the first trailer for The Flash came out during Super Bowl 57, and what a glorious teaser it is. Apart from highlighting Ezra Miller’s performances as the DCEU’s Barry Allen and another one from his past, there are several more appearances that will leave fans extremely hyped for the movie. Even with James Gunn and Peter Safran rebooting the overall cinematic universe, the trailer promises to end things with a bang.

The Flash trailer explained

The Flash trailer starts with an unknown individual asking Barry why he wants to save a particular timeline as several shots show the superhero traveling back in time and a familiar cowl down on the ground. The Scarlet Speedster then replies that he wants to save this timeline because it’s the one where his mother lives. This leads to a flashback where his dad is holding her dying mom in his arms while he looks on.

Barry then explains that time has a pattern that goes on reliving while showing a version of her mother still alive in the present time. This leads to a confrontation between two Barry Allens from two worlds, one from the DCEU and another with longer hair. The unknown individual talking to Miller’s characters is revealed to be Ben Affleck’s version of Bruce Wayne/Batman and he’s telling him everything can be destroyed by going back to the past. With that warning, the whole conflict of the upcoming Flash movie is revealed as the superhero unwittingly changing history by removing the presence of metahumans from the world, leading to the arrival of General Zod and his imminent invasion of Earth.

At this point, Michael Keaton’s version of the Dark Knight appears and offers to help Barry by uttering his iconic “I’m Batman” line. His appearance is then followed by a montage of scenes that showcase the first film Batman in action with shots of Affleck’s Dark Knight racing through the streets and both Barry Allens coming to a realization that there might not be a future to go back to if they don’t fix their mistake. It’s then revealed that a prisoner shown earlier in The Flash trailer is Kara Zor-El, or Supergirl. The trailer ends with both Barry Allens riding the Batplane as the younger version is taking a photo of the Kyrptonian.

Thoughts on The Flash trailer

After years of being mired in controversy and slow development, DC fans gained their first glimpse of Ezra Miller in The Flash. Along with the actor, DC finally reveals Keaton’s triumphant return to the role that made him popular – Batman. Along with him is Affleck as the DCEU version of the Dark Knight, a sign that the past cinematic universe’s continuity will be used in this DC film.

Taking its cue from Flashpoint, the DC comics event that revolved around Barry Allen going back in time and creating an alternate reality, The Flash movie deals primarily with the titular character trying to save his mother and leading to a new timeline being created in the process. As a result, we see a world without any metahumans left to counter Zod’s invasion, save for Keaton’s Batman and an imprisoned Supergirl to give Barry a fighting chance.

There’s still a lot of time left before The Flash hits theaters on June 16. Until then, DC fans can expect more details to come out in the following months that will shed more light on this Ezra Miller-starrer.