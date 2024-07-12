The road to the 2024 Euro Cup finals has been a wild one for England's squad as the team rode a combination of luck, fortitude, and stellar play to reach the tournament's final match against an unbeaten Spain. Things have gotten so crazy in England, itself, that even things like concerts had to play second-fiddle to the tournament, as The Killers learned first hand.

A Musical Celebration

The Killers were performing on Wednesday at a packed 02 Arena in London when the show began to overlap with England's semifinal match against Netherlands, which quickly began to take the focus away from the concert. Rather than try to fight the momentum, The Killers instead had the match projected onto the massive stage screen the band had as part of the set so that everyone in attendance could watch the nail-biting semifinal matchup.

In the end, England would pull out the win thanks to a late goal by forward Ollie Watkins with a final score of 2-1. The Killers wouldn't miss a beat as the crowd became engulfed in confetti and the band immediately rolled into the start of their hit song Mr. Brightside.

The moment quickly went viral as videos of the raucous scene began appearing all over social media.

The Killers' impromptu celebration of England's semi-final win punctuates what had been a long and hard-fought road to the 2024 Euro Cup finals.

The Final Countdown

England was heading into group play for the tournament on a loss after losing to Iceland 1-0, leading many fans and analysts to voice their concerns about England's chances. However, the team would end up moving on from group play off the backs of a 1-0 win over Serbia followed by draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

Things didn't ease up for England from there, either, as the team entered the knockout stage of the tournament pulled out a 2-1 victory to end Slovakia's run. It only got harder with a hard fought win against Switzerland after ending regulation and overtime in a 1-1 draw, ultimately going to penalty kicks where England came out on top 5-3.

Finally, there was the semi-final matchup against The Netherlands which saw the Dutch get out to an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute of play, only for England to tie it up thanks to a successful penalty kick by striker Harry Kane around the 17 minute mark. It would remain tied for most of the match until Ollie Watkins scored the massive go-ahead goal at the 90th minute mark and seal the win for England.

Spain's road through the Euro Cup, by comparison, has been very successful as the team has won every game heading into the finals on July 14. The team will be looking to bring how Spain's fourth Euro Cup win while England attempts to win its first.

As for The Killers, the band's next concert is scheduled for July 13 at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain, to add a humorous and ironic twist on the whole viral moment in London.