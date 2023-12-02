The next season of HBO's hit series The Last of Us is set to go into production very soon, according to the series showrunner.

As Hollywood gets back up and running again in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin revealed when season two of the show will get its own production underway.

Mazin confirmed The Last of Us season two would begin production on February 12, 2024, while speaking at a special panel with writers from several popular series hosted by Variety. While the date may likely be welcome news to fans of season one, it does indicate that it may be some time until the next season airs on HBO.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are set to return for season two as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

Season one of The Last of Us was met with near universal praise from critics and fans, alike, all of whom applauded HBO for creating what many consider to be the best video game adaptation in history. Particular praise was heaped on the show's cast, led by Pascal and Ramsey, for doing justice to the cast of characters from developer Naughty Dog's beloved franchise.

The first season largely followed the events of the original 2013 game as it followed Joel and Ellie's trek from the Boston quarantine zone all the way out west to the Fireflies' facility in Salt Lake City. It does take some liberties to adapt the game for the TV screen in a more cohesive manner, but also has scenes that appeared to be ripped right out of the game almost beat-for-beat.

In addition, one episode served as an adaptation of the popular prequel expansion Left Behind.

It is not clear, though, if season two will jump directly into adapting the game's 2020 sequel, The Last of Us Part 2. The game introduced players to Abby Anderson who, following its release, became a massively polarizing character among players due to her part in the sequel's story and how it is intertwined with Joel and Ellie's.