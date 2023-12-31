The Broncos and Russell Wilson could technically work it out, however unlikely it is.

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson in order to preserve financial flexibility.

The Broncos asked Wilson to restructure his contract to waive an additional $37 million that would become guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical by early March. Denver’s move to sit him assures that money won’t trigger.

By the looks of it, Wilson's time with the Broncos is over. His latest benching might be the biggest indication that the team is ready to move on from him, though he has apparently felt it for two months now. Wilson expects the Broncos to cut him by March, a move that he has reportedly foreseen since October when the team asked him to defer the injury guarantee trigger date in his contract.

But it won't be so simple for the Broncos to cut ties with the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to Schefter, the team could release Wilson in mid-March, thereby escaping the $37 million in additional guaranteed money that would trigger. But this would leave Denver with an $85 million dead cap charge in 2024, the largest on one player in NFL history.

The Broncos could opt to use a post-June 1 designation on Wilson's release, which would split the dead money hits over two years. Those hits would be $35.4 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025. This would be the Broncos more likely choice if they release Wilson, according to Schefter.

The Broncos' third option would be to trade Wilson. However, his contract contains a no-trade clause, giving him the ability to veto any deal that he does not approve.

Finally, Denver's fourth option, which Schefter says seems to be the least likely at the moment, would be for Wilson and the Broncos to somehow figure out their differences and have him return for a third season with the Broncos.

Given the way this has played out, it certainly does seem like fans have seen the last of Russell Wilson leading the Denver Broncos.