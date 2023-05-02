Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is just a number of weeks away, but the positive reactions the film recently got out of a private screening should excite anyone looking forward to the film.

Deadline reported on a private screening of The Little Mermaid hosted by Rob Marshall (the director of the film) and his husband, John DeLuca (a producer on the film) on Sunday, April 30, in New York City. Some of the A-list guests include Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski, Ben Platt (who was just nominated for another Tony Award), composer Marc Shaiman (who composed the score for When Harry Met Sally… in the year the animated version of The Little Mermaid was released), and even Alan Menken (the film’s composer) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (who wrote the songs).

According to the report, the crowd applauded after each musical number, and the rave reviews continued into the post-screening reception. Marshall joked to Deadline that the rainy weather on the night of the screening was fitting because it felt like everyone was “under the sea.”

The Little Mermaid is Disney’s live-action remake of their 1989 animated classic. It stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, the titular mermaid; Jonah Hauer-King as Eric; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; Javier Bardem as King Triton; and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. In terms of the voice cast, Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian; Awkwafina voices Scuttle; and Jacob Tremblay voices Flounder. The film tells the story of Ariel and her struggle after she saves a human (Eric). She makes a deal with Ursula that backfires on her and her family.

The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26.