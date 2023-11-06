The upcoming MCU film, The Marvels, has gotten a sad box office comparison and is tracking behind two DCU flops: Black Adam and The Flash.

A DCU-level flop?

Deadline is reporting that the upcoming film is now tracking to be one of the lowest debuts in the MCU. They are reporting that The Marvels is even tracking behind DCU flops Black Adam and The Flash (which opened to $67 million and $55 million, respectively).

That is a troubling sign for the upcoming MCU film. Reports of its box office tracking have not been high — and falling behind two DCU flops like Black Adam and The Flash should worry Marvel Studios. Perhaps as Deadline pointed out, a crucial aspect of the film's marketing is missing. That is the cast being able to promote the film. With the SAG-AFTRA strike still going on, the cast has been unable to appear at Comic-Con or other promotional events.

The Marvels is the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, which grossed over $1 billion in 2019, and the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. In the film, the powers of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) become entangled. Every time they use their powers, they swap places. In turn, the trio must team up to figure out why it's happening and how to prevent it all while facing a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

Samuel L. Jackson, Randall Park, and Lashana Lynch also reprise their MCU roles. Park Seo-joon makes his MCU debut in The Marvels.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.