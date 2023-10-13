The first long-range box office tracking is in for The Marvels, and it's a troubling sign for the MCU.

BoxOffice Pro is forecasting The Marvels to open between $50-$75 million domestically, and $121-$189 million worldwide. While certainly not numbers to scoff at, it's a bit disappointing considering its predecessor.

Captain Marvel opened to $153.4 million domestically during its opening weekend in 2019. It would go on to gross over $1.1 billion worldwide. Perhaps it had the benefit of Avengers: Endgame hype, but the upcoming MCU film is projecting less than its predecessor.

The MCU as a whole has been on a downward trend this year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did do moderately well, making $845 million worldwide, but had a weak domestic debut of $118.4 million. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fared even worse. It topped out at $214 million domestically ($476 million worldwide) after a $106 million domestic debut.

The Marvels is a sequel to both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel. The powers of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) become entangled. Every time they use their powers, they all swap places. They have to then team up to figure out why this is ocurring, as well as take on a new rising threat: Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury after starring in Secret Invasion this summer. Park Seo-joon makes his MCU debut.

Acclaimed filmmaker Nia DaCosta will direct the MCU film. She previously directed Little Woods and the 2021 Candyman reboot.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.