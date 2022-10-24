‘The new gold standard’: Anthony Rizzo drops truth bomb on Yankees’ Aaron Judge hitting free agency

With the New York Yankees getting eliminated from the MLB Playoffs, focus now shifts to the future of Aaron Judge. The superstar slugger is set to hit free agency and will be a sought-after addition without question. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo made that very clear following New York’s Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

“Whatever he (Aaron Judge) gets is going to be astronomical, and he deserves it,” Rizzo said. “He bet on himself on the biggest stage, in the biggest market and did it with ease. He should be rewarded as the highest-paid player in the game. He’s the new gold standard, in my opinion.”

Judge clubbed an American League all-time record 62 home runs in 2022. The decision to bet on himself paid off and he’s now set to receive a massive amount of money in MLB free agency. The Yankees hope to re-sign him, but Aaron Judge will have no shortage of suitors.

Judge commented on his future as well following the ALCS.

“I haven’t even thought about the next step yet,” Judge said. “We’ve got time to figure it out. I’ve never been in this spot before.”

Aaron Judge’s free agency will be fascinating to follow. He was hoping to lead New York to a World Series victory, but he will have to settle for a deep playoff run this year.

The Astros and Phillies will face off in the 2022 World Series later this week in what projects to be a thrilling Fall Classic. And the moment it ends, all eyes will turn to Aaron Judge.