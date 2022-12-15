By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

Earlier today, Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics have entered into an agreement that the next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon Games.

In the press release that was released earlier today, they have unanimously agreed that Crystal Dynamics will develop a brand new Tomb Raider title that will be on multiple platforms. Amazon Games will then provide their support by publishing this title under them. From the press release, little was revealed about the next entry in the Tomb Raider franchise. The only information given was that it would continue the story of Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider series. Furthermore, the next Tomb Raider game will be a single-player and narrative adventure that will be bringing back iconic elements from the past Tomb Raider games.

The press release also gave more information on the development of the next Tomb Raider game. Currently, the game is being developed on the brand new Unreal Engine 5. The use of this brand new graphics engine will help to deliver an expansive and graphically beautiful world. They are aiming to revolutionize the franchise by making its graphics absolutely stunning and making the gameplay innovative. Apart from this, no further information was given as the game is still currently under early development. They stated that further details about the game will be given at a later date.

Crystal Dynamics, the original developer of Tomb Raider, was originally part of Square Enix. Back in May, Crystal Dynamics was purchased by the Embracer Group. This move was done as Crystal Dynamics wanted more liberty with how they published their games. So far, this transfer is looking to be beneficial for Crystal Dynamics seeing as they have agreed to let Amazon Games publish one of their most beloved and historical titles. They believe that Amazon Games has the vision that they are looking for when it comes to publishing games.

With this news coming to light, there is a split among the fans regarding this agreement. Some fans are worried about the future of the franchise considering that Amazon Games does not have a good track record when it comes to video games. On the other hand, many believe in the developers over at Crystal Dynamics seeing as Amazon Games are just the publishers and Crystal Dynamics is still the one responsible for its development. That being said, only once the game is released could it only be said if this agreement will be fruitful.

