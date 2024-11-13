People's 2024 “Sexiest Man Alive” is none other than The Office star John Krasinski.

They made the announcement on November 13, 2024, with a message from Krasinski. He revealed his wife Emily Blunt's reaction to it, saying he may pay the price in household chores for his win. With the holidays coming up, he is also aware that his brothers will never let him hear the end of it.

“No, this is not a dream, I have been named People's ‘Sexiest Man Alive.' What is happening?” Krasinski said in the reveal. “Just immediate blackout, so the brain just turned off, actually. Zero thoughts other than ‘maybe I'm being punked.' And after that, it was a full surreality.

“That's not how I wake up, usually thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be ‘Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet, it was the day. You guys really raised the bar for me,” he continued.

Krasinski joins elite company as the 2024 “Sexiest Man Alive.” He follows the 2023 “Sexiest Man Alive,” Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce.

Was Glen Powell snubbed?

Some fans were not happy about Krasinski being named “Sexiest Man Alive.” Glen Powell is a popular name being thrown around as a snub.

“You’re not gonna sit here and tell me that Glen Powell didn’t solidify his spot as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive' after wearing a white t shirt and a cowboy hat in the pouring rain[?]” one X user, formerly Twitter, said, referring to his Twisters scene.

Another user weighted in, “The answer to People’s Sexiest Man Alive is Glen Powell…and even if it’s not, it’s still Glen Powell.”

The official account of Anyone but You, a rom-com Powell starred in with Sydney Sweeney, also backed him as the winner. “Glen Powell is still the sexiest man…in our hearts,” their post read.

Who is The Office star and the “Sexiest Man Alive” John Krasinski?

Krasinski is best known for playing Jim Halpert in the US adaptation of The Office. He played the role in all nine seasons and 201 episodes.

The role helped launched his career. Krasinski subsequently starred in Jarhead, Leatherheads, Monsters vs. Aliens, The Muppets, and Monsters University. He also voiced a lead role in the English dub of Studio Ghibli's The Wind Rises.

Recently, he starred in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Detroit, and DC: League of Super-Pets, voicing Clark Kent/Superman.

In 2018, Krasinski directed A Quiet Place, a horror movie based on a concept by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. It was a big hit, grossing $340 million on a $17 million budget. Krasinski directed, co-wrote, and starred in it.

A sequel was released in 2020 with Krasinski returning as director, writer, and star. He also produced the sequel. A Quiet Place has expanded, including a prequel spin-off called Day One.

However, Krasinski did not return to direct Day One. He received a story credit and Michael Sarnoski wrote and directed it. Day One made over $260 million.

Krasinski's next project was IF, which he directed, wrote, and starred in. The movie follows a young girl who is able to see childhood imaginary friends left behind.