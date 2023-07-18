Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be in the same group for the first two rounds of the 151st edition of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, as noted by Mark Schlabach of ESPN. As if the star power of that group isn't enough, also grouped with McIlroy and Rahm is former No. 1-ranked player Justin Rose.

Rory McIlroy is among the top players to watch out for at The Open Championship for clear reasons: he's on a groove and is still in search of his first major title since 2014 — the same year he raised his first and only Claret Jug of his career, thus far.

The Northern Irishman showed his readiness for The Open by winning the Genesis Scottish Open last week. McIlroy will play at The Open Championship carrying a six-start streak of top-10 finishes. He is also 12 of 14 in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season with a couple of wins and nine top 10s. Since winning The Open in 2014, McIlroy has gone 5 of 6 in this tournament with four top 5s, including a third-place finish at St. Andrews last year.

Rahm, on the other hand, is looking to become the first Spaniard to rule The Open since Seve Ballesteros in 1988. Rahm already has plenty of success this season, with four wins and nine top 10s to his name, but has not won a major since the 2021 US Open. He is 5 of 6 in his career at The Open Championship with a T-3 in 2021 at Royal St. George. He settled for a T-34 in 2022.