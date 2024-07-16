The PGA Tour stays in Scotland as the Open Championship is this weekend. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with an Open Championship prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

This event will take place at Royal Troon golf course. It is an old, beautiful course that comes with its own set of challenges. It plays as a par-71 and comes in at just over 7,300 yards. The first nine holes come are the shorter of the nine, and it usually plays downwind. Heavy hitters are going to most likely club down a bit to give themselves a better chance at the green. The back nine gets tougher, and will be harder if players are not careful. The course is littered with extremely tough bunkers, so staying out of the sand is very important. Accuracy all over is going to be key for the winner.

Last season, the Open Championship was held at Royal Liverpool, and it was won with ease by Brian Harman. Harman shot 13-under on the weekend and won by six strokes over Tom Kim, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, and Jason Day. Now, with the course being changed each year, the previous results do not mean much.

Open Championship odds

Scottie Scheffler: +450

Rory McIlroy: +850

Xander Schauffele: +1100

Ludvig Aberg: +1600

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Bryson DeChambeau: +1800

Jon Rahm: +2500

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Tyrrell Hatton: +2800

Viktor Hovland: +3300

Brooks Koepka: +3500

Shane Lowry: +4500

Cam Smith: +4500

Robert McIntyre: +4500

Patrick Cantlay: +4500

Tony Finau: +5000

Sahith Theegala: +6500

How to watch the Open Championship

TV: USA, NBC

Stream: Peacock

Time: 1:30 AM ET/10:30 PM PT

Open Championship favorite picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is the best golfer in the world right now, and his odds show it. He is a heavy favorite, which is rare when it comes to a major. Scheffler last teed it up at the Travelers Championship, and he won that event. There is no reason why he should not keep his momentum going. If Scheffler just plays like himself, he will win this event.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy played in the Scottish Open last weekend, and he had a good showing. He finished tied for fourth in his return after a second place finish at the U.S. Open. McIlroy qualifies as one of the heavy hitters on the course, but he is also very good on his approach shots. McIlroy also does a good job scrambling when he just misses the green. He is playing some very good golf, and it would not be surprising to see him finish at the top of this leaderboard.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele is third in the OWGR, and it is for good reason. He already has a major championship under his belt this season as he won the PGA Championship. Schauffele has finished in the top-10 in 11 of his 17 starts. He is playing extremely well this season, and it is fun to watch. He does a great job on his approach shots, hitting fairways, and he is one of the best putters on tour. As long as he hits his fairways, Schauffele will win his second major this season.

Open Championship sleeper picks

Ludvig Aberg: Aberg had a great chance to win the Scottish Open, but he had a rough Sunday round. However, Aberg is still very good. He has seven top-10 finishes this season, including in the Masters. Aberg is sixth in total strokes gained on tour, and 17th in greens in regulation. Hitting greens is one of the most important parts of this event, and Aberg does a great job.

Bryson DeChambeau: DeChambeau has performed well in each of his majors this year. He finished tied for sixth at the Masters, second at the PGA Championship, and he won the U.S. Open. He has been playing well on the LIV Tour, but his play during majors should make him a favorite this weekend. His aggressive play could get him trouble, but he seems to be playing smarter. If he continues, he can win his second major this season.

Tony Finau: Finau has yet to win this season, but he has five top-10 finishes. Three of those top-10 finishes have happened in his last three starts. He is swinging a hot club right now, and it is a lot of fun to watch. He excels in his approach shots, and that is going to save him in this event. Finau will hit plenty of greens, he just needs to hit his fairways. If he can do that, Finau will have another top-10 finish, and a possible win.

Open Championship final prediction and pick

This is going to be a fun event to watch. It is going to challenge everyone involved. I really like Xander Schauffele and what he has done this season. I am going to take him to win this event.

Open Championship final prediction and pick: Xander Schauffele (+1100)