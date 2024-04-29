Ethan Hawke is known for his excellent acting. He might also be really good at giving away spoilers, which is why he doesn't know what will happen in Stranger Things 5.
In a recent PEOPLE interview, the star opened up about how his daughter claims he's got a “big mouth” — so she's keeping what's going down in the sci-fi series under wraps.
His daughter, Maya, plays Robin Buckley in Stranger Things. Regarding any details about what's ahead, Maya won't tell her famous father anything.
“I nudge her for them, and she won't give them up!” Hawke said. “She says, ‘You've got a big mouth.' So nope, not even to dear old dad.”
Beyond that, he directed his daughter in the upcoming film Wildcat. So, surely he knows how that's going to turn out. The film is about short-story writer Flannery O'Connor. His daughter loved O'Connor and wanted to bring the author's life to the big screen.
“Those were some of our secret midnight conversations, like, ‘How could we make a movie about this?'” Hawke continued. “Not just make a movie about Flannery O'Connor, but about the way in which she lived he life, and the intersection between creativity and imagination and how that intersects with faith and reality.”
He added, “Maya wanted to make a movie about a fiery young woman who's complicated. The world is full of movies about complicated men and their relationships to their work. She had this idea to make a movie about a young woman's relationship to herself and her work.”
“She was like, I see all these movies with Gene Hackman and Jack Nicholson and Dustin Hoffman, and all these things you keep telling me are so great,” the actor added. “I want to play a screwed-up person too. I thought that sounded like a great idea!”
Netflix confirmed that Stranger Things 5 production started in January. Most of the cast is returning, including Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Priah Ferguson (Erica), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathon), Hawke, Joe Keery (Steve), David Harbour (Hopper), and Winona Ryder (Joyce).
Linda Hamilton (The Terminator) is also joining the cast. No details have been revealed about her role.
The Duffer Brothers told Tudum that the new season will have some “answered” questions.
“The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we've punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” Ross Duffer said during Geeked Week. “And that's really going to affect what Season 5 is about.”
So, Ethan Hawke doesn't know anything about Stranger Things 5, and neither do we. We'll have to wait until its premiere, which will be sometime in 2025. It was delayed quite a bit from the strikes last year.