Finn Wolfhard, known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the hit series Stranger Things, recently opened up about his early experiences on the show, revealing a candid admission about his acting journey, CBR reports.
During an interview on Hot Ones, Wolfhard reflected on his initial days portraying Mike Wheeler, confessing that he felt inexperienced and unsure of himself in the early episodes of Stranger Things. At just 12 years old when the series began, Wolfhard admitted to lacking a full understanding of the nuances of acting at the time.
“I didn't know what I was doing back then,” Wolfhard candidly shared, “and in a lot of ways, I think that really helped me.” He further explained that while he has learned a great deal and grown as an actor since then, he sometimes finds himself missing the sense of naïveté he had in the beginning.
Wolfhard's portrayal of Mike Wheeler has been central to the narrative of Stranger Things, as he navigates mysterious occurrences alongside his group of friends in their small town. The character of Mike, conceived by series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, embodies the quintessential '80s main character archetype, characterized by loyalty, energy, and innocence due to his youth. Throughout the series, Mike's character arc mirrors the coming-of-age narratives seen in various '80s TV shows and movies, serving as inspiration for the Duffer brothers.
As the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently in production, fans can expect to see more of Wolfhard's growth and development as an actor. Despite his early uncertainties, Wolfhard's journey on the show highlights the evolution and maturation of both his character and himself as an actor, making his portrayal of Mike Wheeler all the more compelling.