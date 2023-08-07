Comparisons are not new in the space of college football. Some athletes are able to get their sick name through birth or they are baptized with it by their teammates. Texas football along with other programs has been doing this for a long time. The latest nickname they gave out involved Colton Vasek. The freshman EDGE had been named after Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa.

‘Baby Bosa' is an insanely good nickname for Colton Vasek. Moreover, Christian Jones baptized the Texas football rookie with the comparison just recently. This was all because of his immense domination physique and stature just like Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa. The lineman revealed how he was able to come up with the moniker for Vasek in his latest statement, via Grant Grubbs of On 3 Sports.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“[It’s Vasek’s] body type. You can just see how in the future, the weight program could definitely beef him up. He already has the frame for it, so he’s just got to keep working,” the Longhorns player said.

Colton Vasek is not that far from having a complete ‘Bosa body'. Being listed at 230 pounds at the height of 6-foot-5 does make it a very well-thought comparison. His play style is similar but the issue might be about showcasing it. He is not a sure lock for the starting position. Furthermore, he will have to outshine Barryn Sorrell and Justice Finkley. This is all before he makes it to the NFL and proves that his nickname is worth it. Will he be able to do it?