Jon Stewart's The Problem With Jon Stewart is parting ways with Apple TV, The New York Times reported, citing several people who knew about the decision.

Stewart had creative differences with Apple, according to The Times. The show's staff members were told about the cancelation on Thursday. Taping for the third season was supposed to start within the next few weeks.

Stewart, formerly the host of The Daily Show, returned to hosting after a six-year hiatus. He was the host of The Daily Show for 16 years, turning the Comedy Central series into one of the country's go-to shows for political discussion.

During his hiatus, Stewart made semi-frequent appearances on long-time friend and collaborator Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. He also did a cameo on The Daily Show, while now former correspondent Roy Wood Jr. was hosting.

Stewart and Apple executives disagreed over some of the topics covered and guests invited on the show. The 22-time Emmy award winner told his staff that the show's possible coverage on China and AI were worrying the tech giant's executives, according to a Times source. With the upcoming 2024 presidential campaign, there were even more possibilities for creative differences, one of the sources said.

The Problem With Jon Stewart tackled different kinds of controversial topics. Some of them were discussions on how conservatives did a 180 on Disney and liberals protesting Starbucks due to gun safety. The show also discussed gender issues, press freedom and racism.

While the show had difficulty finding its footing in its first season, it turned around by its second. Season two was nominated for an Outstanding Talk Series Emmy.