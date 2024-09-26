As the Baltimore Orioles gear up for the 2024 MLB playoffs, concerns linger about the team’s relative lack of veteran leadership and postseason experience. These factors could hamper their quest for a deep playoff run. Despite clinching a postseason berth with a 5-3 win over the Yankees and securing a position as a strong contender, the youthful Orioles squad faces significant challenges due to their inexperience in high-stakes games.

The Orioles' roster is teeming with talent, highlighted by young stars like Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, and Adley Rutschman, whose ages range from 20 to 26. While these players bring energy and raw skill, their limited exposure to postseason baseball could be a critical shortfall.

The addition of Corbin Burnes, a seasoned pitcher acquired in a blockbuster trade, adds much-needed depth and experience to the rotation but may not be sufficient to offset the broader gaps in playoff experience across the team.

Anthony Santander, one of the few veterans who has weathered the team's highs and lows since being called up in 2017, provides some stability. Yet, his presence alone is unlikely to bridge the experience deficit in a playoff atmosphere charged with pressure. The Orioles have shown resilience, bouncing back from adversity including a series of injuries and inconsistent play in the second half of the season. Their ability to recover from two five-game losing streaks and multiple key player injuries speaks to the team's grit and potential.

Despite these setbacks, the Orioles managed a commendable regular-season performance, though not as smooth as their 101-win season in 2023. They experienced significant sweeps and were unable to maintain momentum consistently in the latter half of the year. This inconsistency, coupled with the youthful core's playoff inexperience, could pose problems as they face seasoned teams in October.

The Orioles look to grow on 2023 ALDS defeat

Certainly, the Baltimore Orioles' 2023 season which saw the team's first AL East championship since 2014, ended in disappointment following a swift 3-0 sweep in the ALDS by the eventual World Series-winning Texas Rangers. This year, the Orioles faced a rockier road, battling through various challenges to secure another postseason appearance, an achievement they do not take lightly.

Rutschman saw a decline in his performance this year following a stellar 2023 that was pivotal to the team's divisional success and their first 100-win season since 1980. Speaking about the team's recent playoff qualification, Rutschman conveyed a sense of readiness and anticipation for a deeper playoff journey.

“Our guys are really happy to take this step. But for us, we’re ready to go,” Rutschman stated, as reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com. “We’re trying to get better. We’re setting ourselves up for a playoff run right now, and I think our guys are just really excited to get going.”

General Manager Mike Elias remains optimistic, stating, “We came into the year with very high expectations, and those expectations were there through July. And then, we hit a skid, and I think the expectations dropped and a little bit of nervousness set in.”

This acknowledgment of the team's volatile season underlines the challenges they face entering the playoffs not as favorites, but as underdogs with something to prove. The Orioles are poised to host a best-of-three Wild Card Series at Camden Yards, offering them the home-field advantage that could play a crucial role in their playoff journey.

First baseman Ryan O’Hearn captures the team’s mood succinctly, “It’s been a weird second half. Not probably what we had drawn up, but it doesn’t matter.” O'Hearn noted another article from Rill.

You get into the postseason and anything can happen, and that’s really all that matters.” This sentiment echoes throughout the locker room, emphasizing hope and the unpredictable nature of playoff baseball. The task ahead for the Orioles is daunting yet not insurmountable.

The blend of emerging talents and seasoned players like Burnes and Santander, combined with strategic leadership from manager Brandon Hyde, might just align to create a memorable October. However, as history often shows, playoff baseball is unforgiving and the lack of postseason seasoning could be the critical factor that defines the Orioles’ 2024 playoff trajectory.

As the Orioles step into the postseason, they carry not just the hopes of a city eager for success but also the weight of proving that their youthful vigor can overcome the hurdles of inexperience.

Whether this blend of youth and sporadic veteran presence can navigate the playoff pressures will be a storyline to watch as the Orioles attempt to outperform expectations and perhaps, write a new chapter in their storied franchise history.