Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the most beloved figures in professional wrestling and Hollywood, is mourning the loss of his uncle, Afa Anoa’i, a wrestling legend and trailblazer in the industry.

Afa, who along with his brother Sika Anoa’i, was one half of the iconic tag team “The Wild Samoans,” passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly shaped the world of professional wrestling.

The Rock took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his uncle, highlighting Afa's impact on both his family and the wrestling world. In his post, Johnson wrote:

“Rest in Love Uncle Afa ❤️🕊️

Uncle Afa Anoa’i is finally at peace with his brother, Uncle Sika Anoa’i.

‘The Wild Samoans’ were trailblazers in the world of professional wrestling.

Multi-time @WWE tag team champions and eventually, bestowed their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The last picture is one of my all-time favorites—it’s my uncles Afa and Sika with my grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia and Tor Kamata.

What I love about this picture is you can SEE & FEEL the LOVE & MANA amongst these smiling, loving men.

You can also see and feel that this wasn’t a table you wanted to f*ck with 😂💪🏾

I love you uncle and I’ll never forget what you did for our family in ‘87. ‘Come to me’

Nashville to Bethlehem.

Give my grandpa and my dad a kiss and a hug from me.

❤️🕊️🥃

#restinlove #uncleafa #anoai”

Afa Anoa’i: A Wrestling Legend

Afa Anoa’i’s contribution to professional wrestling is nothing short of legendary. Alongside his brother Sika, Afa formed “The Wild Samoans,” a dominant tag team that captured multiple WWE Tag Team Championships during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Known for their intimidating presence, wild persona, and unparalleled in-ring chemistry, “The Wild Samoans” became one of the most feared and respected tag teams in wrestling history.

Their influence extended far beyond the ring. Afa and Sika were part of the legendary Anoa’i family, a dynasty that has produced some of the biggest names in wrestling, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the Usos. The Anoa’i family’s contributions to wrestling have spanned generations, and Afa’s role as both a performer and mentor has been pivotal in this legacy.

In 2007, “The Wild Samoans” were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, solidifying their status as wrestling icons. Their induction was not just a recognition of their achievements as a tag team, but also an acknowledgment of their broader impact on the industry.

The Rock’s tribute highlights the deep personal and professional impact Afa had on his life. The mention of “Nashville to Bethlehem” in his post refers to a pivotal moment in 1987 when Afa extended a helping hand to The Rock’s family during a difficult time, an act of kindness that The Rock has never forgotten.

The post also reflects on the broader legacy of the Anoa’i family, with The Rock reminiscing about the love, respect, and unbreakable bond that his uncles shared with his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, another wrestling legend.

As The Rock mourns the loss of his uncle, the wrestling world also reflects on the legacy of Afa Anoa’i—a man whose influence will continue to be felt in the industry for years to come. His passing marks the end of an era, but his contributions to professional wrestling and his family’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, both in and out of the ring.