The popular Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls will be getting a big shakeup after Season 3 as it's being reported that Reneé Rapp is leaving the series.

Deadline initially reported Rapp's departure from the series, adding that while she will appear in “a handful” of Season 3's episodes, she will not be a series regular and will officially leave the show once those episodes air.

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four freshman roommates in college (the second season picks up after their fall break) as they navigate the struggles of their college years. The series was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble and stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, and Rapp. The series has been a hit for Max (previously HBO Max), and given the fact that the series is set in college, it shouldn't be too hard to write out Rapp whether it be due to a transfer of colleges or an adjacent scenario.

In the series, Rapp plays Leighton, a wealthy legacy student from New York that deals with the high expectations set by her parents.

Prior to The Sex Lives of College Girls, Reneé Rapp got her start as a theater actress and starred in productions of Spring Awakening, Mean Girls, and Sisgendered. She has also released a handful of singles and an EP prior to her debut studio album, Snow Angel, coming out on August 18. The Sex Lives of College Girls marked her television debut, but she will make her big screen debut in Mean Girls: The Musical, in which she will reprise the role of Regina George from her stint in the Broadway production from 2019-2020.