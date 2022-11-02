“The sickness sucked,” Ryan Tannehill said looking back on his experience with an illness last week when he was forced to sit out the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans on the road, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.

Ryan Tannehill is also seemingly not yet completely healed from an ankle injury that held him out of the Texans game, though, the door is still open for him to play this coming Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Just getting back into it. Slowly, working into it with the ankle, and seeing where I’m at, day by day, just moving around and getting ready to go. Pain is going to be there, that’s just kind of where we’re at with it. Unfortunately, with the nature of the injury, it kind of is there. So, it’s just going to be a matter of if I can do my job, or if I can’t.”

If Ryan Tannehill gets ultimately ruled out anew, the Titans will be forced to give rookie Malik Willis another start. Willis did not exactly impress in his first career start back in Week 8 against the Texans, as he passed for just 55 yards and had zero touchdowns with an interception on 6-of-10 completions while also rushing for only 12 yards on five carries, albeit in a 17-10 road win. However, the Titans could still hope for a much more consistent performance from him after finally getting his first taste as a starter.

The Titans will enter the Chiefs matchup on a five-game win streak.