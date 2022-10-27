Malik Willis era could have arrived amid Ryan Tannehill injury update

The Tennessee Titans may have a new quarterback under center in Week 8 with Ryan Tannehill dealing with an ankle injury.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been limited in practice this week while dealing with an ankle injury. In turn, rookie quarterback Malik Willis has earned a majority of the first-team reps.

Tannehill, while limited at practice, was still suited up. When on the practice field, he took the time to advise Willis.

Via Fox Nashville’s Jill Jelnick:

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill didn't do much in practice today, but he did take the time to help back up Malik Willis. pic.twitter.com/oa4oReLdTC — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) October 27, 2022

Led by Tannehill, the Titans are off to a 4-2 start this season. Tannehill has thrown for 1,097 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions this season.

Unlike in the past, the Dolphins have utilized Tannehill less on the ground this season. He has rushed for just 29 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

Willis made his season debut in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. In what proved to be a blowout, Tannehill and the Titans lost 41-7. In his first appearance of the season, Willis threw for six yards on four total attempts. On the ground, he added 16 yards on four carries.

In Week 7, Tannehill went down with his ankle injury. With the win secured, Willis entered the game. He took just three snaps and didn’t produce himself, but this could be an indication of what could be to come.

The Titans are prepping for a scenario where Tannehill isn’t ready to go, and in turn, Willis will be QB1. The third-round pick could be making the first start of his career on Sunday.