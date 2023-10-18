It sounds like Kelly Clarkson, one of the judges on The Voice, won't be spinning her chair around on the show anymore.

The American Idol winner recently moved to New York City, where she'll host her daytime program, according to Deadline.

Kelly Clarkson's move to NYC

She moved to the Big Apple for various reasons, like being closer to her family. Plus, it's a prime area to have her show featured beyond L.A.

Kelly Clarkson Not Returning To 'The Voice' After NYC Move: "That Was Me Saying Bye" https://t.co/6hnNeXcQxg — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 18, 2023

However, her role as a judge on The Voice may permanently end with the move. The Voice films out of Los Angeles, and staying at the singing competition gig seems too much for her to continue.

“I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘by' to The Voice and having this big move,” Kelly recently told USA Today.

“l love that family, but I was like, ‘I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling,” she added.

The Voice Season 24 is airing on NBC, featuring Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire. As for Season 25, which will air in 2024, it has landed McEntire and Legend as returning judges.

Clarkson is no stranger to The Voice and has quite a history. Along with being a judge, she made her first appearance in Season 2 when she advised Blake Shelton. She returned later in Season 13 as an advisor to all the coaches.

As for getting her spinning chair on the show, she started with Season 14 and continued through Season 21. From there, the singer took a breather and returned to Season 23, which aired earlier this year.

So, unless Clarkson feels like commuting from NY to LA regularly for her talk show gig and then as a judge, don't expect her to be one of the voices on The Voice anytime soon.