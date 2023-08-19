Kelly Clarkson‘s Las Vegas residency took a heartwarming turn as she invited her daughter, River Rose, and son, Remington, to join her on stage during a recent show. The Grammy-winning artist performed a touching duet of her 2015 hit “Heartbeat Song” with her 9-year-old daughter and later engaged in a mini dance party to “Whole Lotta Woman” with her 7-year-old son on Friday night, People reports.

This family affair brought back memories of when Beyoncé had famously brought out her daughter, Blue Ivy, on stage during her performances. However, the trend seems to be catching on as more celebrities with kids are sharing the spotlight with their little ones.

oh nothing, just Blue Ivy & Beyoncé chewing up the stage yet again, ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qG5Npr4QOa — danny🫧💚² (@captainyonce) August 10, 2023

Before the performance, Clarkson shared an adorable picture of her kids sharing a warm embrace backstage on Instagram, expressing her deep affection for them. During the show, she excitedly explained to the audience via a fan-recorded TikTok video that her son, Remington, had chosen an impressive song to perform. She playfully remarked, “He was destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.”

Clarkson revealed that her children had asked if they could dance or sing alongside her during her Las Vegas residency. Thrilled by their enthusiasm, she embraced the idea and asked them what song they wanted to perform. She affectionately welcomed her son, “Remy B,” to the stage with cheers, and her son responded with a giant hug.

As the duet of “Heartbeat Song” concluded, the crowd erupted in applause, showing their support for the family performance. The connection between the artists and their children on stage brought smiles to both the performers and the audience. The heartfelt moment also emphasized the bond between parents and their kids, reminding everyone of the beauty in sharing their talents and passions.

Inspiration?

Whether directly inspired by Beyoncé's example or not, Kelly Clarkson's heartwarming showcase of her family's musical talents has highlighted the joy of musicians performing alongside their children. This trend showcases the powerful influence of music in connecting generations and fostering a shared love for the art form.