Just like zombies, The Walking Dead franchise just won’t die as a trailer for the upcoming spinoff series, Dead City, has debuted. The short trailer shows exactly what fans tune in for — dystopian settings and zombie hunting.

The trailer opens with Neegan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) asking where Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) is taking him. “Manhattan,” she responds. Shots of a dystopian New York City are shown as landmarks such as Madison Square Garden are now infested with zombies. The two encounter more survivors and the rest of the trailer promises a lot of bloody action.

Dead City is not the first Walking Dead spinoff — in fact, it’s the fourth in addition to Fear the Walking Dead (which is currently in its last season); World Beyond; Tales of the Walking Dead; and, of course, Dead City. There are a number of other series also in development. To give it some credit, Jeffery Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohen both reprise their roles from the main series in this six-episode miniseries.

The original Walking Dead series debuted way back in 2010 and was a pop culture phenomenon for AMC. They may have gone overboard with the sheer number of spinoff projects for the show, but it still found a way to run for 11 seasons before finally coming to an end late last year. To give some credit to Dead City, it does look fun and the homages to Escape from New York are pretty cool.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on June 18 on AMC and AMC+.