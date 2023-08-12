Canadian singer-songwriter Abel Tesfaye, known by his stage name The Weeknd, surprised his fans during a recent performance in Warsaw on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The “Blinding Lights” artist announced that he's largely done with future guest features, sharing the news with the crowd before introducing a new song titled “Another One of Me.” The revelation left fans both surprised and curious about the decision, Pitchfork reports.

During the concert at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy, Tesfaye declared, “And I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.” He later took to social media to share a video of the performance with the caption, “the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together.”

the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together pic.twitter.com/shpRFz7nnt — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) August 11, 2023

The Weeknd has had a history of successful collaborations, most notably with the electronic music duo Daft Punk on tracks like “Starboy” and “I Feel It Coming.” He praised the group, saying, “Those guys are one of the reasons I make music.” Daft Punk announced their breakup in February 2021, leaving fans nostalgic for their iconic collaborations with The Weeknd.

Throughout his career, The Weeknd has been a prolific guest artist, making his mark with appearances on tracks like Drake’s “Crew Love,” collaborations with Future, Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, and more. Despite his decision to step back from features, he remains an influential figure in the music industry, making bold proclamations such as boycotting the Grammy Awards and expressing his desire to retire his stage name, though he has yet to outline the specifics of that transition.