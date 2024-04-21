It appears that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will have a newfound life thanks to new modding tools. CD Projekt RED (CDPR), the developer of the 2015 hit game, recently launched the playtest for its modding tool known as The Witcher 3 REDkit, which is now available on Steam.
CDPR announced that it would launch a modding tool for The Witcher 3 sometime last year. While the modding community has actively created enhancements for the game, it never created anything groundbreaking. However, with the launch of the new REDkit, the modding community now has limitless access to refurbishing the game.
After 16 DLCs and two major expansions, The Witcher 3 became dormant. Apart from a 2022 update, the next best thing we got to satisfy our Witcher cravings was a Netflix series. Other than that, there was no significant content that kept the Wild Hunt community engaged, aside from game-enhancing mods.
With the new REDkit, the community now has access to tools created for use in Wild Hunt. That means modders can now create new quests or even their own expansions. The community will also have access to creating new items, weapons, and characters while developing animations. The best part about this is that it's free.
The developers recently confirmed that The Witcher 4 will start production sometime this year. With that in mind, being able to play modded content would be the best way to keep fans of the franchise distracted while waiting for the fourth installment. Given the limitless possibilities REDkit entails, it's likely that players could experience mod expansions similar to what we've seen in Skyrim and Fallout 4.
How to Gain Access to The Witcher 3 REDkit on Steam
CD Projekt RED's modding tool for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt known as REDkit recently launched on Steam. Here's how you can access the tools.
Modders can simply look up the phrase “The Witcher 3 REDkit” on Steam's search bar. A prompt should then pop up for users to click which leads you directly to the tool's Steam page.
Once you enter the page, you'll then a section that reads “Join the The Witcher 3 REDkit Playtest.” Underneath it should be a button that says “Request Access.” After clicking on that, another prompt will then pop up asking you to confirm your request. The developers will then send you an e-mail regarding your access to the modding tools.
Keep in mind that as long as you own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt base game in your Steam library, you can request and gain access to CDPR's modding tools. Not owning the game will likely have the developers reject your request to use REDkit.
For those planning to download the modding tools, be sure to clear up at least 50GB worth of storage. It's also worth noting that the minimum requirements for the tools are an Intel Core i7 – 4790k or anything equivalent, a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card or anything equivalent, and at least 16GB RAM.
