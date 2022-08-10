Apart from his four NBA championship rings, two NBA MVP trophies, and a bunch of other shiny mementos, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will now also have another hardware to flaunt, thanks to rapper Snoop Dogg, who gave the future Basketball Hall of Famer a Death Row chain.

Snoop Dogg is a hardcore Los Angeles Lakers fan but he did not seem to mind letting the leader of one of the Purple and Gold’s Pacific Division rivals have that chain. This is all friendly, and completely unlike that hilarious chain saga between Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree a few years ago.

This isn’t also the first time that the Death Row chain is seen by the public, as Snoop Dogg had already worn the jewelry earlier this year during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, as noted by Tara C. Mahadevan of Complex.

“The Long Beach rapper is celebrating the momentous occasion with a new chain, featuring a pendant from the cover of his newest album, B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row), which released on Friday. He’s set to wear the new piece during his Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, with the chain and pendant containing over 250 grams of gold and over 13 carats of natural VS diamonds, per the jeweler.”

Last season, Stephen Curry led the Warriors with an average of 25.5 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, while also shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from behind the arc.

Now, all Stephen Curry has to do is make sure that that chain is going to be kept safe and not drop from his neck like it’s hot because it’s not something that only costs as much as gin and juice. I’ll show my way out.