Travis Kelce has yet to pop the question to Taylor Swift but this celeb is already thinking about their wedding. Flavor Flav — or who Swifities affectionally call the rapper King Swiftie — is ready to officiate their nuptials.

“I think they’re going to be together for a while. I hope they [are], and if they get married, I want to be the preacher,” Flav told Us Weekly. “I want to be the one that marries them.”

Flav is a huge fan of Swift and noted that she's extremely talented but an all-around great human being.

“She’s such a great soul, such a great person. Not only that, but one hell of a musician and a great lyricist,” he continued. “She keeps it real, and that’s why I support her. So being that I support her so hard, all of her fans gave me a brand-new name.”

While being a fan of the “Lavender Haze” singer, Flav said that Kelce and his teammate, Patrick Mahomes, are his favorite NFL players at the moment.

“I’d love to one day sit down and have dinner with her and my boy, Travis Kelce,” Flav said. “I can’t wait to meet Travis.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marriage Rumors Debunked

Swift and Kelce have been dating for a year now but even prior to their anniversary rumors have ignited about them secretly being married. The three-time Super Bowl champion decorated his Arrowhead Stadium suite — where Swift, friends, and family are often seen during the games — with decorations that included photos of the singer's Eras Tour.

While fans thought that the gesture was sweet, many weren't convinced that Swift and Kelce were just boyfriend and girlfriend.

“I’m sorry but these two are married,” a fan commented underneath the viral photo of the tight end's suite on X. “They’ll never announce it and they totally don’t have to. She’ll tell us in TS12 probably but this is some married people s—.”

“This is sooo END GAME,” another fan excitedly wrote.

Another fan quoted lyrics from Swift's “You Are In Love” from her 1989 album, “And he keeps the picture of you in his office downtown.”

“It's their suite now,” another fan declared.

Mahomes also has spoken up about their relationship saying he played a small part in getting them together.

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Mahomes recounted during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.“He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

“I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out,” he added.

However, the two have debunked engagement rumors several times so we will just have to wait and see if that's in the cards for them in the future.