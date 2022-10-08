‘This is fun baseball’: Pete Alonso’s surprising take after Mets blow Game 1 vs. Padres

Playoff baseball can be so cruel at times. Despite winning 101 games during the regular season, the New York Mets already find themselves on the brink of elimination following a crushing 7-1 defeat at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card round. But first baseman Pete Alonso is mustering the strength required to cope with the pressure with the Mets’ backs against the wall.

Speaking with reporters after a game that was basically lost in the first five innings, Pete Alonso did his best to mask his frustrations and stay positive, as despite all the purported doom and gloom, the Mets could still easily rescue their season.

“This is fun. Yeah, it’s not great losing. It’s never fun losing. Especially the first game of a playoff series like this one. But you know what? This is fun baseball. I’m really excited to go tomorrow,” Alonso said, per Tim Healey of Newsday Sports.

The Mets entered the game with confidence, especially with ace Max Scherzer on the mound in front of the Citi Field hopeful. However, Scherzer put up a stinker, allowing seven runs on seven hits (four home runs) in only 4.2 innings pitched.

Nevertheless, Pete Alonso and the Mets will be especially grateful for the new Wild Card format. Instead of one game to decide the fate of a team’s season, the Wild Card participants will duke it out in a best-of-three series. The Mets have been through adversity before, and their elimination game 48 hours later will be the ultimate test of their mettle.

“I’m really happy it’s not the old setup where you’re one-and-done…. Now we get to see what we’re made of,” Alonso added, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

While there will be plenty of regrets swirling around Mets players’ heads regarding their inability to secure the NL East crown following a sweep at the hands of rivals Atlanta Braves, thinking about what-ifs at this juncture of the season is pointless. All the Mets could do now is to regroup and simply perform better, including Pete Alonso, who will have to rake and wake up his slumbering teammates.