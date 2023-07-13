Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other Oklahoma City Thunder mainstays are throwing their full support behind the team and Chet Holmgren during Wednesday night's NBA Summer League game against the Indiana Pacers. Alexander, along with Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey are all in attendance to see Holmgren and the Thunder in action, each definitely excited to finally play with the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star in the coming season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey in attendance for Chet Holmgren and the Thunder. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Ni5AZTQQcW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023

The Thunder can't wait to see Holmgren make his regular-season debut for the Thunder which has been greatly delayed by a devastating foot injury he suffered at a Pro-Am game in 2022. That injury caused him to miss the entire 2022-23 NBA regular season. Even with Holmgren sidelined for a year, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder surprisingly looked competitive, even coming just a win away from making it to the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Together with Giddey, Williams, and Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to a 40-42 record — the franchise's best since going 44-28 in the 2019-20 campaign. The best is yet to come for this group, especially with Holmgren looking ready to give it a go on the Thunder's Opening Night.

The Thunder selected Holmgren second overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Before he arrived in the NBA, Holmgren played a year for Mark Few in Spokane, averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field. When healthy, Holmgren should be able to ease so much load off the shoulders of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, particularly on offense, while posing as a huge defensive threat for opponents.