NBA Summer League kicks off the 2023 starts on Friday, July 7, and the Oklahoma City Thunder — led by 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren — have the best odds of walking away as the Las Vegas Summer League champions.

The Thunder are +700 favorites to win it all, per FanDuel, thanks to the strong squad they are sending to Las Vegas Summer League. Chet Holmgren, who missed all of last year with a foot injury, is coming back to play for the Thunder this summer and joins his 2022-23 All-Rookie Team teammate Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, Tre Mann, and Jared Butler, who all played NBA minutes last season.

Behind the Thunder, the Portland Trail Blazers — the defending NBA Summer League champions — and Detroit Pistons have the next-best odds (+950) to take home the trophy this year.

The Blazers roster boasts 2023 No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, as well as budding star Shaedon Sharpe, first-round rookie Kris Murray (twin brother of Sacramento Kings star Keegan Murray), and young veteran Keon Johnson.

The Pistons are, likewise, loaded with legit NBA players. James Wiseman, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Livers are all on the Las Vegas Summer League roster, as are 2023 first-round picks Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser.

With all the talent on these three squads, it seems like one of them is destined to take home the NBA Summer League title this offseason. However, if you are looking for a little bit of a longer shot, the Indiana Pacers (+1100), Charlotte Hornets (+1200), and San Antonio Spurs (+1400) are all on the board as well.