We're here for our prediction and picks series as we continue our coverage of the NBA In-Season Tournament on this Tuesday night's slate of action. We'll see a matchup between Western Conference rivals as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) are already eliminated from this in-season tournament as they head on the road to take on the surging Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder being one of the surprising young teams in the Western Conference have won four of their last five games but are coming off a four-point loss to the Philadelphia Sixers at home. With the Thunder having full health as they come into this matchup, they look to get back on track and take down the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) has a chance at clinching Group C as they head into tonight's homestand against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Timberwolves will need to defeat the Thunder tonight and have the Sacramento Kings lose at home tonight against the visiting Golden State Warriors. They can also clinch a wild card spot if they just win outright in tonight's matchup as they will have the tiebreaker over any 3-1 second-place team. The Timberwolves have a lot to play for still in this tournament and are coming into this home game with four wins out of their last five, most recently beating up on the Memphis Grizzlies as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder this evening at a chance to move forward in this year's in-season tournament.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA In-Season Tournament Odds: Thunder-Timberwolves Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +3 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3 (-110)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest NBA League Pass

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a strong chance of beating the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in the NBA in-season tournament. Despite the Timberwolves' impressive defensive record and their recent victory over the Grizzlies, the Thunder have won 11 of their first 16 games, positioning themselves in second place right behind the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's star guard, has been on a tear this season, averaging 28 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds per game. He's a versatile scorer who can create his own shot and get to the rim at will. The Timberwolves will have their hands full trying to contain him even though they have one of the best defenses in the NBA.

While everyone talks about the Timberwolves defensive prowess the Thunder has surprisingly emerged as one of the better defensive teams in the NBA this season. They rank ninth in defensive rating, and their ability to switch and disrupt opponents' offense will be a major challenge for the Timberwolves.

The return of rookie center Chet Holmgren has been a huge boost for the Thunder. Holmgren is a rim protector and rebounding machine who has the potential to make a significant impact on both ends of the court. These factors are the reason why the Thunder have a great chance of playing spoiler to the Timberwolves' in-season tournament chances.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a strong chance of beating the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in the NBA in-season tournament. The Timberwolves, with a record of 12-4 and a 7-1 home record, have been performing exceptionally well, especially in terms of their defensive prowess.

The Timberwolves are known for their top-tier defense, which has been a key factor in their success this season. With a solid defensive record and home advantage, they have the capability to stifle the Thunder's offense and secure a win. They are coming off a dominant effort in their most recent outing against the Memphis Grizzlies who they held to just 97 points with their 119-97 win.

For the Timberwolves it's been the dynamic duo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns who have been doing the heavy lifting offensively but it's been the adding piece of Rudy Gobert manning the frontcourt which is what has been taking them over the top this season. If the Timberwolves can slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren they can come away victorious, cover the spread, and hopefully clinch Group C along with it.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic matchup as the Group stages come to a close for this year's in-season tournament pitting the two best teams in the Western Conference against one another. While the Thunder have been eliminated from the tournament, they will be sure to fight hard in hopes of playing upset against their divisional rivals the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves on the other hand really have been looking the part in each and every game this season and in tonight's game as they host the Thunder you can expect no different.

Oklahoma City may be one of the higher tempo teams in the league, ranking ninth in the entire NBA but it's the Timberwolves' defense that will be the difference maker to keep that in check. As long as the Timberwolves can be stifling on defense and make their shots like they have been, they will come away victorious, cover the spread, and hopefully clinch Group C along with it.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -3 (-110)