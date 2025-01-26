ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Oklahoma City Thunder for a Northwest Division battle on Sunday evening. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Thunder are coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home without Luka Doncic. That was their second loss to the Mavs of the week. Now, they face the Blazers for the only matchup of the Sunday slate. OKC is 36-8 on the season, placing them a half-game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the NBA. They have a 6-game lead over the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.

Portland is showing life. They have won four straight games and five of their last 10. The Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Friday night, 102-97. Before that, they dominated the Orlando Magic by 22 points. This team is still down six games in the West for a play-in spot, so the odds are likely that this team won't make the postseason. However, anything can happen with just under 40 games remaining.

Here are the Thunder-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Trail Blazers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -14 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Portland Trail Blazers: +14 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 6:00 ET/3:00 PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Sportsbook Southwest, Rip City Network

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

OKC is led by Shai Gilgious-Alexander who is the clear frontrunner to win his first MVP award. He leads the NBA averaging 32.0 points per game and has been scoring at a rate of 34.9 in his last 10 games. He adds 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and shoots 52.9% from the field. Against Portland earlier this season, he scored 29 points, grabbed five rebounds, and shot just over 50% from the floor. As long as Shai continues his high shooting percentage, the Thunder will be able to cover this large spread.

OKC is the best team in the West. They don't just rely on Shai. Without Chet Holmgren, the team relies on a group effort on defense. Jalen Williams has turned into an elite all-around player at 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals. Williams is the team's second leader scorer. He is also one of five players who average at least one steal per game. Shai leads at 2.0 per game, Lugentz Dort is at 1.0, Cason Wallace is at 1.7, and Alex Caruso is at 1.9.

OKC is 9th in scoring at 116.5 per game, 11th in field goal percentage at 47.3%, 1st in steals at 11.4 per game, and tied for 5th in blocks at 5.7. OKC also commits the fewest turnovers per game at only 11.4. The Thunder are 29-12-3 against the spread and 22-21-1 on over/under's.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blazers don't have a primary leader. They have six players who average double-digits in scoring. Alfernee Simons leads at 18.5 per game and Shaedon Sharpe is right behind him at 17.5. The team is young, and they have a lot of valuable trade assets. This team could be one to watch as the trade deadline approaches. The better they play, the more they could turn into buyers to potentially make a postseason run. Nobody saw it coming, but the Blazers have depth and assets to trade for a star player.

Jerami Grant continues to be one of the more underrated players in the game. He continues to be a threat on both sides of the floor, averaging 15.1 points, adding 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. He scored 22 in the win against Charlotte last time out.

DeAndre Ayton is a game-time decision along with Robert Williams. Matisse Thybulle is out with an ankle injury.

Portland is tied for 5th in the NBA with 5.7 blocks per game and 5th in offensive rebounds at 12.4 per game. Steals and offensive rebounding can keep the Blazers in this game against the best of the West. Portland is 24-20-1 ATS and 21-24 on over/under's.

Final Thunder-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Blazers host the Thunder for the only game of the Sunday slate. The Thunder are the much better team and will win this game on the road. However, the Blazers cover the 14 points at home. They have won four straight and are playing their best basketball of the season.

Final Thunder-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +14 (-110)