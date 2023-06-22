Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are being very cautious when introducing future partners to their two children. The two share daughter Cairo, 5, and a son Cree, 11, and as they finalize their divorce, they are making sure that romantic partners are to not meet their children for at least six months.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” the documents read obtained by PEOPLE.

“Each party is further restrained from permitting his or her new romantic partner from spending overnights when the minor children are with that custodial parent during the first six months of the exclusive relationship,” the file added.

“The parties agree that the restraints set forth in this paragraph are in the best interest of the children.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mowry announced their divorce back in October after 14 years of marriage on Instagram.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

The actress continued, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”