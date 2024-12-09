The golf world witnessed Scottie Scheffler once again solidify his reign over the sport on Sunday. Scheffler won the Hero World Challenge by six strokes, erasing a deficit to begin the final round. The tournament, which includes 20 of the world's best golfers, was dominated by the World No. 1.

During the broadcast of Sunday's final round on NBC, Tiger Woods joined the broadcasting booth. Tiger is the host of the event at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. Normally, he participates as well, but Woods' recent back surgery kept him from playing.

During his time in the booth, he reflected on what Scheffler was accomplishing and dropped one fact that is essentially undeniable at this point.

“He really doesn't do anything wrong,” Woods said.

During Scheffler's ascension in golf, he won tournaments and played very well. But fans pointed to his putting as the one Achilles heel in his game. That appears to be a thing of the past now.

The Ridgewood, NJ native went from ranking outside the top 100 in putting in 2023 to being one of the better putters on the PGA Tour.

This week, he tested out a new claw grip in the Bahamas and finished third in strokes gained putting. Scheffler gained 1.16 strokes on the field with the flat stick. He even drained a 49-foot birdie putt during his final round, helping him build an insurmountable lead.

The win at Tiger's event was the ninth of his season, in 21 starts. Scheffler became the first golfer since Woods in 2009 to hold the World No.1 ranking for the entire calendar year, and it's not close.

Scottie Scheffler won his second Green Jacket, his second Players Championship, an Olympic Gold Medal, and his first PGA Tour Championship.

As Woods summed up earlier this year, when he putts poorly, he's in contention. When he putts well, he wins. The rest of his game has been so dominant. The only thing that remains to be seen is how long Scheffler can keep it up.