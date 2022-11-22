Published November 22, 2022

Tiger Woods may not have played a ton of golf this year, but that didn’t prevent him from becoming one of the PGA Tour’s top earners in 2022. Woods was awarded a bonkers $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour this year after claiming the top prize from the Player Impact Program. Woods was rewarded with the $15 million bag for providing “the most positive interest in the PGA Tour,” via Front Office Sports.

Tiger Woods has once again claimed the top bonus in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program. Despite only playing nine rounds of golf in three majors, Woods will receive a $15 million bonus for generating "the most positive interest in the PGA Tour." pic.twitter.com/CgYcjZDvQM — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 22, 2022

Injuries from Woods’ severe car crash were still hindering him throughout the year. Woods was limited to a total of just nine rounds of golf this year across three separate major events. Despite his lack of availability, when he did make a rare appearance, the entire golf world was watching. As a result, the golf star will pad his already-monumental fortune with another $15 million paycheck.

When he’s making eight figures without lifting a finger, it’s easy to see why Woods turned down the lucrative advances from Greg Norman and LIV Golf, who desperately tried to recruit him to their ranks earlier this year.

Tiger Woods took part in the 2022 Masters, the PGA Championship, and the U.S. Open. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and withdrew due to injury at the U.S. Open. He made the cut at the Masters but finished 47th.

Woods is also planning to participate in the 2022 Hero World Challenge, where hopefully he’ll fare better than he did in previous events. It will be his first event since July of 2022 and will take place in Albany during the first week of December.