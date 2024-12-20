Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, are in Orlando this week for the PNC Championship. The 36-hole Pro-Am features 20 major champions, or previous winners of The Players, playing alongside a member of their family. It is a fun, light-hearted event that brings joy to fans everywhere.

The Woods duo is participating for the fifth consecutive year at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. A day before the tournament tees off, the participants played a practice round in wildly windy conditions.

Afterward, Woods tackled questions from the media about his health and the state of his golf game. But it was the question involving his son, Charlie, that left the media room in laughter.

Woods was asked about Charlie beating him in 18 holes of golf.

“That day is coming. I’m just prolonging it as long as I possibly can,” Tiger said as captured by Golf.com writer Claire Rogers. Apparently his son has beaten him over a 9-hole stretch, but is yet to topple his dad through 18 holes.

Many wondered whether or not Tiger would tee it up this week. Woods previously withdrew from the Hero World Challenge, an event in the Bahamas that he hosts. The 15-time major champion cites not being physically ready to compete.

To no one's surprise, Scottie Scheffler won the Hero World Challenge going away at 25-under.

Neither tournament is a sanctioned PGA Tour event, but this is a much more relaxed environment over just two days. That will allow Tiger to take his foot off the gas pedal and just enjoy playing golf with his son.

The tournament kicks off Saturday morning. Below are the tee times: