The 15th iteration of the Presidents Cup kicked off Thursday at Montreal Golf Club. The heavily favored American team drew first blood, winning all five Four-ball matches to lead 5-0. It is only the third time in the event's history that Team USA took all five points on Day 1.

Generally speaking, that lead is considered insurmountable. That had players on Team USA in good spirits, even though plenty of golf is yet to be played.

A lot of people already believe the outcome has been decided. One such person appears to be Hank Haney, Tiger Woods' former golf coach.

Haney took to X, formerly Twitter, and dropped a nine-word bomb on the Presidents Cup.

“What an absolute joke of an event this is,” Haney wrote.

Haney's perception is likely grounded in the history of the Presidents Cup. The Americans have won 12 of the first 14, having lost once in 1998 and tied in 2003.

Presidents Cup unexpectedly tightening up

Casual golf fans may not be familiar with the competition, at least not nearly as much as the Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup is the biennial tradition hosted between Team USA and the best European golfers in the world. The Presidents Cup is similar. The best Americans square off against the best of the rest of the world outside of Europe, utilizing the same format.

There are tons of exceptional golfers and major champions from around the globe.

Mike Weir, the International Team captain, is a former Masters winner. This year's team is comprised of several great players including Jason Day, Adam Scott, Tom Kim and one of the world's best in Hideki Matsuyama. Those players can hold their own against the top players from any country.

The proof of that is playing out Friday, which should make Haney eat his words.

The International Team has already won the first Foursome match on Friday and has huge leads in three others. It turns out, this competition is far from over.