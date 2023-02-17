Tiger Woods pranked Justin Thomas by handing him a tampon during the Genesis Invitational on Thursday. Woods’ gesture, which came after he out-drove JT, drew mixed reactions from Twitter. Some fans thought it was hilarious and couldn’t get enough of it, while others were offended and upset. Woods ultimately apologized on Friday.

Here is a look at the varying reactions to Tiger Woods’ tampon prank on Justin Thomas.

Clay Travis was all for Woods’ move.

“Proving the woke sports media has no sense of humor at all, Tiger Woods is being attacked for giving Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him on 9,” Travis wrote on Twitter. “For the record, this is f**king hysterical by Tiger, well played. Makes me like him way more.”

A fan echoed Travis’ sentiment.

“Tiger Woods giving Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him is pure comedy between opponents. You’re feelings are irrelevant,” the fan shared.

Alex McDaniel wasn’t so quick to praise Tiger Woods.

“if tiger spent three months a year bleeding and coping with period pain, they’d make a whole-a** documentary about how champions overcome insurmountable obstacles,” McDaniel wrote.

Maggie Hendricks also shared thoughts on the situation.

“Hey @TigerWoods! Super cool that you’ve take an interest in tampons,” Hendricks wrote. “I assume your little stunt was about raising awareness about period poverty, and how unhoused people really struggle with getting tampons and pads, so maybe donate to the Period Project?”

Twitter had plenty of other reactions with people offering all sorts of opinions on the Tiger Woods’ tampon prank.

We will continue to provide updates on this story as they are made available.