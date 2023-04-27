Golf icon Tiger Woods and legendary artist Justin Timberlake have joined forces with billionaire Joe Lewis and equestrian entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo to build a luxury residential club community in Wellington, Florida. The partnership, called Wellington Lifestyle Partners, plans to construct The Wellington, which will highlight the area’s rich equestrian sports history and offer resort-style living to future residents, the New York Post reports.

The 600-acre town will feature single-family homes and condos, as well as an abundance of recreational amenities such as indoor and outdoor facilities for children, a 16-acre Central Park, and a 17-acre commercial center with shops, offices, and restaurants. The town’s design will reflect a similar style to NEXUS’ resort community in the Bahamas called Albany, which Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are also involved in.

“Our paramount goal is to bring a new residential community and commercial center to the Village of Wellington that respects its proud heritage and best positions it to remain one of the world’s most important equestrian centers and enhances the overall community for existing and new families,” said Douglas E. McMahon, Senior Managing Director of NEXUS Luxury Collection.

The Wellington unexpectedly came to light after Tim Stillings, the director of Wellington’s planning, zoning, and building department, revealed that the community learned about the partnership at the same time he did. He predicts a public hearing about the development, which still needs several approvals, will take place as soon as June.

The Wellington will offer a slice of paradise to residents, with a lake, exercise and relaxation trails, yoga gardens, an outdoor center, sports fields, and a rock-climbing wall. The partnership aims to respect the area’s proud heritage while enhancing it for existing and new families. The project reflects the passion and vision of Woods and Timberlake, renowned for their excellence in their respective fields. The Wellington promises to be a remarkable and vibrant community that residents can enjoy and be proud of for years to come.