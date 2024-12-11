Big news for New Jersey golfers dropped this week as Trout National-The Reserve has reached a milestone. Tiger Woods has designed the golf course owned by Mike Trout and now construction is complete. Trout's brother Tyler Trout spoke about the recent development with Golf.com.

“The course itself was finished in October, and, thanks to a stretch of forgiving weather, all 18 holes are now fully grassed,” Josh Sens wrote. “They make up a brawny par-72 layout that tips out 7,455 yards, with a routing that takes advantage of the rumpled terrain of what used to be a silica sand mining site.”

Sens also spoke to Tyler Trout who heads the club's development team. “It’s going to be challenging, But I don’t see people losing a lot of balls around here.”

That is good news for golfers who want to make the trip to play the newest Woods design. And Trout will become even more of a legend in his South Jersey neighborhood.

Mike Trout bringing an elite course to his hometown

Trout National-The Reserve has created headlines since the day it was announced. That is mostly because of Woods' involvement, as fans will connect with him through his designs more than through the television from here on out. But another part of it is Trout's consistent trade rumors.

Trout has never won a playoff series in his career with the Angels and baseball fans on the East Coast are dying to see him traded. Between the late series and no playoff runs, it is hard to watch one of the best players in baseball. His commitment to his Jersey roots always has him connected to the Phillies. Now, he has a reason to be in the greater Philly area more often.

There is no official opening day announced yet but it will be in the headlines again when that happens.