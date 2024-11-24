Undoubtedly, Mike Trout is one of the greatest players to ever step on a baseball field. Yet, despite his extraordinary individual accomplishments, the Los Angeles Angels have consistently failed to build a contending team around him. With Trout now 33 years old, battling injury concerns, and the Angels mired in mediocrity, it’s time to consider the unthinkable: a trade that would give Trout a chance to compete for a World Series. While Trout holds a full no-trade clause and has expressed loyalty to the Angels, his circumstances—and perhaps his patience—may push him toward a fresh start. Here’s a look at the best potential trade destinations for the 11-time All-Star.

Kansas City Royals: leadership for a young core

At first glance, the Kansas City Royals may seem like an odd choice for Trout. But this young team, brimming with elite talent like Bobby Witt Jr., is poised to make waves in the coming years. The Royals were eliminated in the ALDS in 2024, but their playoff appearance marked significant progress. After making a trade for Jonathan India, adding a veteran like Trout could accelerate their trajectory toward contention.

Trout’s leadership and experience would be invaluable for a team on the rise. His presence in the clubhouse could mirror the influence Alex Gordon once had, albeit with far greater on-field production. Slotting Trout into a corner outfield spot or as a designated hitter would bolster the Royals’ lineup, giving Witt and the rest of the young roster a mentor who has seen it all. With a strong core and a desire to compete, Kansas City could offer Trout the change of scenery he needs to rejuvenate his career.

Cincinnati Reds: A young team ready to win

The Cincinnati Reds have a dynamic group of young stars, including Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, and Hunter Greene, but they missed the playoffs in 2024. Under the leadership of future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona, the Reds are determined to return to October baseball in 2025. They just made a trade with the Royals to acquire Brady Singer, adding Trout to the mix would provide the team with veteran leadership and a significant offensive upgrade.

While Trout’s days as a center fielder are likely over due to his injuries, he could easily transition to a corner outfield spot or the DH role in Cincinnati. His bat would add another layer of danger to a lineup already brimming with potential. For Trout, joining a team with a clear path to contention could reignite his passion for the game and offer him a chance to finally play meaningful postseason baseball.

Atlanta Braves: the perfect fit for a contender

The Atlanta Braves, perennial contenders with a deep roster, might be the most obvious fit for Trout. Coming off an 89-win season, the Braves boast a lineup that includes Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Austin Riley. Adding Trout to this mix would make Atlanta’s offense downright terrifying.

The Braves have the flexibility to accommodate Trout in a corner outfield spot or as a DH, given Marcell Ozuna’s heavy usage in that role. With Chris Sale coming off a Cy Young-winning season and Spencer Strider expected back in 2025, the Braves are in win-now mode. Trout’s presence could be the final piece that pushes Atlanta over the top in their pursuit of another World Series title. For Trout, the opportunity to compete with a team built to win would be a dream come true.

San Francisco Giants: An effort to make it back to October

The San Francisco Giants endured a disappointing 2024 season, but with Buster Posey now leading the front office, the team is looking to retool and compete. The Giants have already extended Matt Chapman and are eyeing top-tier free agents like Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes. Adding Trout would send a clear message that they’re serious about winning.

The Giants have holes to fill in their lineup, especially after the departures of Jorge Soler and Michael Conforto. Trout could slot into the DH role or a corner outfield position, providing a consistent power bat in the middle of the order. San Francisco’s farm system and existing roster pieces—such as Mike Yastrzemski and LaMonte Wade Jr.—could provide the Angels with a respectable return package. For Trout, joining a storied franchise with renewed ambition could offer a fresh start and a chance to compete in October.

Why does a trade make sense?

Trout’s contract, which has six years and $212.7 million remaining, is a significant hurdle, but the Angels may be willing to eat a portion of the deal to facilitate a trade. After playing in just 29 games in 2024 due to a torn meniscus, Trout’s durability and ability to carry a team have come into question. However, on a contender with a strong supporting cast, Trout wouldn’t need to shoulder the load alone.

For Trout, remaining with the Angels means more years of mediocrity and missed opportunities. While his loyalty is commendable, his legacy deserves the chance to include meaningful postseason moments. By waiving his no-trade clause, Trout could finally experience the thrill of playing for a championship, something that has eluded him throughout his career.

Mike Trout’s journey with the Angels has been remarkable, but it’s clear the franchise is far from contention. Trading Trout to a contender like the Royals, Reds, Braves, or Giants would benefit both parties. For the Angels, it’s an opportunity to reset and focus on the future. For Trout, it’s a chance to chase the one thing his Hall of Fame résumé lacks: a World Series ring. At this stage in his career, it’s a move that simply makes sense.