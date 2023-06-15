The Detroit Tigers currently reside in fourth place in a weak AL Central. Fans of one of baseball's most celebrated franchises are doing their best to find a silver lining amidst the losing.

One such moment occurred on Wednesday afternoon as 40-year-old Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera finally got “off the schneid” against one of MLB's best pitchers. Cabrera blasted his first home run of what is expected to be his final season off of Braves ace Spencer Strider in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

There is NOTHING sweeter than a @MiguelCabrera home run! pic.twitter.com/GgRwi9cFLZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 14, 2023

Still reeling from questionable moves by former GM Al Avila, Detroit is far from a contender. The Tigers may look to trade at least three key contributors at the 2023 deadline.

Fans in the comments section were thrilled with Cabrera's feat, even in a losing effort. The Tigers fell 6-5 on the afternoon, dropping their record to 27-39.

“Miggy Power,” wrote one fan named Luis Carias. “This is the absolute thrill of the month so far!!” another said. “A vintage Miggy blast,” another named Steve wrote.

The 6-foot-4, 267 pound Cabrera is a shoe-in for the Hall-of-Fame upon his expected retirement at the end of this season. He currently ranks 27th on MLB's all-time home runs list. This season, Cabrera is hitting just .232 in 34 games played.

Strider has become a workhorse for the first-place Braves. He gave up five earned runs in five innings on Wednesday, picking up the win as Atlanta defeated Detroit 10-7 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Game 2 was a 6-5 Braves win, adding to Detroit's misery.

Despite the loss, the Tigers are just seven games out of first place in the AL Central.

Cabrera's days in the Motor City are coming to an end, and fans seem intent on savoring every last moment.

“Lifetime @Orioles fan here, enjoy every standing ovation and milestone this year,” wrote one fan named Ryan Adams. “One class act, and l have enjoyed watching this man play!! As a Os fan, l have been on both sides of facing the Tigers.”