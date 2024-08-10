ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Logan Webb takes to the mound for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Giants prediction and pick.

Tigers-Giants Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Logan Webb

Logan Webb (9-8) with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out Webb went 5.2 innings, giving up four hits and three walks. One run would score as Webb took the win over the Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: In ten starts at home, Webb is 5-3 with a 2.61 ERA and .237 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Giants Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +205

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Giants

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: BSDET/NBCSBA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 20th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .357 on-base percentage. Greene has 17 home runs, 51 RBIs and 57 runs scored. Matt Vierling is also having a solid year. He is hitting .253 this year with a .294 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 44 RIBS, and has scored 54 times on the season. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Colt Keith. Keith is hitting .249 this year with a .305 on-base percentage. Keith has 11 home runs and 42 RBIs while scoring 41 times on the year.

Parker Meadows has been hot this week. He is hitting .444 over the last week with a triple and a home run. This has led to four RBIs and three runs scored. Also hitting well is Gio Urshela. He is hitting just .250 in the last week with a .357 on-base percentage. He has just one extra-base hit, a double while driving in three runs. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Justyn-Henry Malloy. Malloy is hitting .263 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIS, and two runs scored in the last week. The Tigers are hitting .243 in the last week with a .304 on-base percentage. They have five home runs and 23 runs scored in the last week.

Current Tigers have ten career at-bats against Logan Webb. It has not gone well for them. Zach McKinstry has seven career at-bats against Webb, and he is 0-7 with three strikeouts. Bligh Madris has the other three at-bats against Webb. He is 0-3 with a strikeout.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 13th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 14th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Heliot Ramos leads the way this year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .345 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs 55 RBIs and 34 runs scored. Ramos has also stolen four bases this year. Matt Chapman is also having a solid year. He is hitting .248 on the year with a .336 on-base percentage. Chapman has 19 home runs and 57 RBIs this year while scoring 80 times. Chapman has also stolen 12 bases. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Michael Conforto. He is hitting .239 on the year with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs. Conforto has also scored 36 times in the year.

Matt Chapman has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .375 on-base percentage. He has four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored in the last week. Michael Conforto has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .423 in the last week with a .516 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, nine RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. Tyler Fitzgerald is also coming in hot. He is hitting .367 in the last week, with three home runs and five RBIs. Further, he has scored eight times in the last week. The Giants are hitting .261 in the last week, with 15 home runs and 37 RBIS. They have also scored 40 runs in the last seven days.

Final Tigers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Logan Webb has been great in his last two starts. He had a no-hitter on July 31st and they followed that up by allowing just one run to the Nationals. Further, Webb has been solid at home this year. The Giants offense is also scoring runs in bunches. They have over five runs per game in the last seven games. The Tigers do not have the offense to match that, as the Giants will get the win in this one.

Final Tigers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-250)