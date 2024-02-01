The star is making his way beyond social media.

TikTok star Khaby Lame is now making it into movies.

The creator will star as a food delivery rider recruited by the CIA in a spy comedy called 00Khaby, Variety reports. It's the influencer's first time doing something of this magnitude.

Khaby Lame to star in a comedy spy movie 00Khaby

Lame is a superstar on TikTok, with 162 million followers. Beyond that, he'll be at the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl for a marketing campaign he'll partake in.

His story is rather unique, considering the 23-year-old was a former factory worker in Italy who launched his TikTok in 2020 after being laid off. The appeal of his account is his comedy sketches that have gone viral.

EXCLUSIVE: Khaby Lame, who is the most-followed content creator on TikTok, is set to make his feature film debut in the spy comedy “00Khaby,” where he''ll play a food delivery rider who is recruited by the CIA. https://t.co/aSpEyNdOHp — Variety (@Variety) February 1, 2024

“Acting has always been my dream, but I don't want to improvise,” the star said in a statement. “This is why I am ready to delve deeper into my acting and English studies to perform at my best in this film.”

00Khaby is set to occur in Italy, the United States, Dubai, Monte Carol, France, and other locations. Lame's role is that of a JustEat rider recruited by the CIA after meeting with a scientist.

The film's official synopsis reads, “While he runs away from arms traffickers and steals DNA samples, the clumsy secret agent must also deal with his jealous Italian Chinese girlfriend and her annoying little brother. But in the end, thanks to a mix of cunning, luck, and his unshakable optimism, he will be able to foil no less than World War III.”

Look for more Khaby Lame as soon as 00Khaby starts to develop. It's a whole new ballgame from TikTok.