The highly anticipated second season of Wednesday brings changes, including the absence of Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Xavier Thorpe in the first season. Jenna Ortega, the show's star, recently opened up about this “weird redirect” in an interview with Vanity Fair, NME reports. Hynes White faced allegations of sexual misconduct in January 2023, which he has vehemently denied, calling the accusations “false” and “a campaign of misinformation.” Despite the controversy and lack of formal charges, reports confirmed his removal from the show’s new season.

Ortega acknowledged the shift, stating, “We’re introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost.” She emphasized that the world of Wednesday already feels “slightly askew,” suggesting the show's ability to adapt to changes. Ortega’s diplomatic handling of the situation reflects her maturity, a trait noted by her co-stars and collaborators.

Burton's Praise and Ryder's Bond

While navigating the challenges surrounding Hynes White's departure, Jenna Ortega continues to receive praise from her peers. Tim Burton, who directs Wednesday, lauded Ortega as “one of my favorite people to work with.” He compared her to a young Winona Ryder, who starred in his classic film Beetlejuice, noting their shared “strong soul” and silent movie star aura. Burton, currently filming the new season in Dublin, described Ortega's unique qualities, saying she brings a fresh energy to the screen.

Winona Ryder, who shares scenes with Ortega, also expressed admiration for the young actress. In an email, Ryder described their connection on set as “sacred,” highlighting Ortega's wisdom, compassion, and brilliance. Ryder emphasized Ortega's authenticity, praising her as one of the most genuine people she has ever met. This mutual respect and admiration between Jenna Ortega and her co-stars underscore her rising star power in Hollywood.

As Wednesday moves forward, the show’s cast and crew navigate the complexities of change with grace and professionalism. With new characters and storylines on the horizon, the series promises to maintain its offbeat charm, while Ortega's performance remains a central draw.