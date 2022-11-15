Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors blew the San Antonio Spurs out of the water Monday night at home, but not before Warriors legend and former NBA All-Star point guard Tim Hardaway found himself in hot water over a distasteful on-air comment he made during the broadcast.

Tim Hardaway made a poor decision to use the term “raping” while describing a play in the second period of the Warriors-Spurs game.

“Y’all thought that was great D [defense], I thought that was just raping them,” Hardaway said. “I think you should call the police on that,” he added.

WHAT DID TIM HARDAWAY JUST SAY 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Tmvsu8cYl4 — Chuck Goldberg (@chuckgoldberg) November 15, 2022

Of course, it did not take long after that before Tim Hardaway got called out on Twitter.

This is Tim Hardaway last game ever with a microphone LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) November 15, 2022

Tim hardaway direct quote about a draymond green steal: “y’all thought that was great d, I thought he was just raping them. Somebody gotta call the police.” — Mike Tire (@MikeFitzTire) November 15, 2022

You can put a expensive suit on them give them millions of dollars but they will still be… — J W (@JW65209741) November 15, 2022

Tim Hardaway would apologize later on during the broadcast.

“Hey everybody, I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast. I want to apologize for that and let’s get back to the game and let’s finish this game off with a 30-point win and go home happy.”

“Hey everybody, I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast I wanna apologize for that.” Tim Hardaway apologizes for his use of the word “rape” while covering the Warriors-Spurs game.pic.twitter.com/7LdiUPdfxb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 15, 2022

The Warriors got the job done, as they defeated the Spurs 132-125 for their third win in four games, though, Hardaway’s comment wrinkled what would have been a spotless night for Golden State. In any case, at least Hardaway was able to admit his mistake and was humble enough to ask for people’s forgiveness instead of just letting it go and hoping that people forget what he said.

The Warriors will next play the Phoenix Suns on the road on Wednesday before flying back home to face the New York Knicks on Friday.