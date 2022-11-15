The Golden State Warriors blew the San Antonio Spurs out of the water Monday night at home, but not before Warriors legend and former NBA All-Star point guard Tim Hardaway found himself in hot water over a distasteful on-air comment he made during the broadcast.

Tim Hardaway made a poor decision to use the term “raping” while describing a play in the second period of the Warriors-Spurs game.

“Y’all thought that was great D [defense], I thought that was just raping them,” Hardaway said. “I think you should call the police on that,” he added.

Of course, it did not take long after that before Tim Hardaway got called out on Twitter.

Tim Hardaway would apologize later on during the broadcast.

“Hey everybody, I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast. I want to apologize for that and let’s get back to the game and let’s finish this game off with a 30-point win and go home happy.”

The Warriors got the job done, as they defeated the Spurs 132-125 for their third win in four games, though, Hardaway’s comment wrinkled what would have been a spotless night for Golden State. In any case, at least Hardaway was able to admit his mistake and was humble enough to ask for people’s forgiveness instead of just letting it go and hoping that people forget what he said.

The Warriors will next play the Phoenix Suns on the road on Wednesday before flying back home to face the New York Knicks on Friday.