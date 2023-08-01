Floor spacing plays an important role in the modern NBA. Whether it be for bailing out broke plays while the shot clock winds down or spotting up for an open three-pointer, a lot of players have made this skill their bread and butter. The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team that needs this given that they are playing Rudy Gobert. The Stifle Tower while very productive above the rim and inside the paint cannot operate outside the arc. This means that passes out of faceup situations or off the post are crucial to salvaging his plays when placed in a double team. They should not fully rely on Karl-Anthony Towns playing alongside him. A good trade target for the team that fills this need for them is Jevon Carter of the Chicago Bulls.

The Timberwolves do not need a ball-heavy offensive player to execute on the offensive end as they already have Anthony Edwards. They also would not benefit from a player that is used to scoring so much because they already have so much scoring to spread out. A spot-up shooter that can be plugged in for floor-spacing situations is just what they need. Jevon Carter fulfills this need for Minnesota.

Carter knows how to operate off-ball. He easily works through screens and gets across the court quite fast. His agility also makes for great route running that fakes off defenders. All of these are good skills that are handy without the need for the ball. His ability to execute around the perimeter and run around works well with big men. In particular, ones that do not shoot in large volumes outside the paint. This is important as the Timberwolves need to no longer play Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns together. KAT is ineffective as the power forward and does not give the ideal spacing from outside the arc. Gobert's effectivity inside the paint also suffers as opposing defenses may just clog the lane inside and sag off Towns.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jevon Carter alleviates these woes for the Timberwolves. He has enough gravity from outside due to his efficiency in knocking down three-pointers. He is a career 40% three-point field goal shooter. His stint with big men who do not shoot as much from the outside also makes him much more effective. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks availed of his services and he did not disappoint in that role. He knocked down 50.6% of the shots he took from the outside in his first season. His volume in shooting from the outside increased in his second season with the Wisconsin team but he still retained a serviceable 42.3% three-point field goal percentage.

He does not eat up a lot of playing time nor hog the ball as well. He could operate well with playmakers and isolation callers like Anthony Edwards. A lot of his skillset is designed to be complimentary to a team like the Timberwolves. Moreover, he does not hesitate to shoot when given a good look from the outside.

Three-point shooting and floor-spacing is not the only thing he is good at. The current Bulls player knows how to be a good on-ball defender. He does this by clogging up driving lanes and passing lanes. This even netted him a career-high 0.81 steals per game in his last season. A lot of good can come from acquiring the current Chicago Bulls player to help their Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns situation. Would you be all for it?