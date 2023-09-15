Some analysts believe Karl-Anthony Towns' time with the Minnesota Timberwolves has run its course. However, the Timberwolves remain optimistic that the twin-tower frontcourt of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns could still work this season. Frankly speaking, it really doesn't make sense for the Timberwolves to be paying two centers on max deals and another (Naz Reid) on a three-year, $42 million contract.

Let's make this perfectly clear: Minnesota is Anthony Edwards' team now. KAT is no longer the face of this franchise. It might be better for the Timberwolves to part ways with their 2015 No. 1 overall pick to bring in a piece that gives Minnesota a more ideal and modern NBA roster — not an outdated one that would have been better three decades ago.

The Timberwolves will more than likely see first how this Gobert-Towns pairing plays out since they did appear in just 27 games together last season. It is worth noting that the duo did go just 14-13 together, which could be telling that this experiment would not go well.

While the Timberwolves are still adamant about heading into the season with both aboard, it wouldn't hurt to explore potential deals they orchestrate during the season. With that said, here are two way-too-early trades the Timberwolves must pull off in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Knicks receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

If the Timberwolves do come to their senses and make the decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns, perhaps they can trade for Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley from the New York Knicks. The Knicks may feel that the Randle experiment has run its course and Towns would give them a fresh look offensively. In addition, the big man would get reunited with his former Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will get a more traditional power forward with Randle, as well as a promising young guard in Quickley. Randle should be a better fit alongside Gobert and is more nimble in guarding perimeter players on switches than KAT is. The lefty is coming off his second All-Star appearance after averaging a career-best 25.1 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Quickley could initially become as the team's Sixth Man then eventually take the starting point guard reigns from Mike Conley. The former Kentucky Wildcat is on the final year of his rookie deal and rumor has it that he could command a massive contract this offseason. The Timberwolves could pay the 24-year-old and let him become Anthony Edwards' backcourt partner for the foreseeable future. Conley will also come off the books next summer and could be retained on a cheaper deal, while Quickley gets his bag.

Timberwolves receive: Ben Simmons, two future 1st round picks

Nets receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

The Timberwolves could go to New York's cross-town rivals and orchestrate a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Ben Simmons. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic noted that Minnesota may be looking to trade out of the remainder of Karl-Anthony Towns' five-year, $256 million contract. From there, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report suggested that the Timberwolves could target Ben Simmons' contract, which has two years and $77 million remaining.

Minnesota isn't doing this to primarily get a hold of Simmons. On surface level, fit would be the obvious issue. Gobert is already going to crowd the lane because of his inability to space the floor and Simmons' arrival is only going to further cramp up the paint. And no, we're not buying into the Frenchman suddenly becoming a sniper from beyond the arc because of this video.

Rudy Gobert just casually knocking down threes 👀 Fun fact: Gobert is 0-of-14 from three in his career. (via @FRABasketball)pic.twitter.com/aFvtvYLOfK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 31, 2023

We're also not buying into the annual “Ben Simmons is working on his three-point shooting hype videos” that makes the rounds on social media every offseason. Therefore, that may be a concern for the Timberwolves if they do this deal.

The former No. 1 overall pick's basketball career is also a huge question mark at this point because of his health and regression. Of course, the Timberwolves are still banking on Simmons potentially regaining the All-Star form he had when he played for the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite how he looked last season, he is still a terrific defender and facilitator and his playmaking could complement Anthony Edwards' game well.

Nonetheless, apart from getting rid of the Towns contract, the Timberwolves will primarily do this deal to recoup some of the draft capital they lost in trading for Rudy Gobert.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn gets a franchise big man they can pair with Mikal Bridges. The Nets also do not have any incentive to tank because they don't have any of their own picks from 2024 through 2027. But they could use some of the draft picks they received in trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last February.

If the Timberwolves come to their senses and decide to split up the Towns-Gobert pairing, they should strongly consider this trade.